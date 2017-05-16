CINCINNATI, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 --Shipt, an app-based grocery delivery service that serves 40 major metropolitan areas across the country, today announced the company will hire 750 additional Shipt Shoppers to serve the Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus metros. Shipt provides members in Ohio with home delivery from Meijer and the company is now looking to grow its local workforce by 750 shoppers to meet increased demand.

"Over the past several months we have seen tremendous growth across Ohio, thanks in large part to our partnership with Meijer," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Meijer is an incredibly beloved brand in the Midwest and residents have been excited to sign up for Shipt, which means demand for Shipt Shoppers is at an all time high. Shipt values customer experience and in order to continue meeting the needs of our Ohio members, we plan to add 750 Shoppers to our Ohio workforce."

Shipt Shoppers are able to set their own schedule through a custom app which allows them to select orders that work with their daily routine. Shipt offers flexibility to shoppers, who can either work as much or as little as their schedule permits.

"Shipt has helped make home delivery from Meijer a seamless experience, and the service continues to delight our customers across the Midwest," said Art Sebastian, Director of Digital Shopping for Meijer. "As we expand our partnership with Shipt and even more of our Meijer customers receive access to home delivery, it is an added benefit that demand in Ohio is leading to hiring more shoppers."

Shoppers must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and a current driver's license. Shipt thoroughly screens and background checks all applicants. To apply, visit Shipt.com and select "Get Paid to Shop."

For more information on Shipt, visit Shipt.com/Meijer.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 20 million households in 40 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

