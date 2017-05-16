DETROIT, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 --Shipt, an app-based grocery delivery service that serves 40 major metropolitan areas across the country, today announced that the company will hire 500 additional Shipt Shoppers to meet member demand in Detroit and surrounding areas. Shipt was the first grocery delivery company to launch service in Detroit in partnership with Meijer in Sept. of 2016. The company is now looking to expand its local workforce by 500 additional shoppers to meet demand.

"The demand for delivery through our partnership with Meijer is growing very rapidly and as a result, Shipt plans to continue to support the Detroit workforce as we hire 500 additional Shoppers to meet the needs of our members," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "We were the first to bring grocery delivery to Detroit in September and it's clear that residents in the Detroit area are truly looking for alternatives to traditional grocery shopping."

Shipt Shoppers are able to set their own schedule through a custom app which allows them to select orders that work with their daily routine. Shipt offers flexibility to shoppers, who can either work as much or as little as their schedule permits.

"We are proud to partner with Shipt, the official home delivery partner of Meijer, and continue expanding this amazing service in the Midwest," said Art Sebastian, Director of Digital Shopping for Meijer. "The fact that we can give customers a new way to shop our stores while helping Shipt create jobs in the community is a win-win for everyone."

Shoppers must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and a current driver's license. Shipt thoroughly screens and background checks all applicants. To apply, visit Shipt.com and select "Get Paid to Shop".

For more information on Shipt, visit Shipt.com/Meijer.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 20 million households in 40 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julie Coop

Email Contact

205.799.4698



