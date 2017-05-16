Bulletin From Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting

VALLETA, Malta, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the proposed cash dividend of GBP 0.310 (equivalent to SEK 3.50 on 11 April 2017 exchange rates and payable in SEK). This will be paid to owners of shares/SDRs, on the register on the Euroclear Sweden AB record date of 18 May 2017. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 23 May 2017 and the exact amount in SEK will be determined by the exchange rate on 23 May 2017. The ex-dividend date of the cash dividend is 17 May 2017.

Kristofer Arwin, Sophia Bendz, Peter Boggs, Nigel Cooper, Peter Friis, Stefan Lundborg and Anders Ström were re-elected as Directors of the Company.

In addition, at the Annual General Meeting, the resolution to pay a total fee of GBP 695,000 to Directors elected at the AGM, who are not employed by the Company, was also approved by Shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved that, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than four and not more than five members, of which one shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The members of the Nomination Committee shall represent all shareholders and be appointed by the four largest shareholders at the end of August 2017 having expressed their willingness to participate in the Nomination Committee. Should one of these shareholders appoint the Chairman of the Board of Directors as its member, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members. The other three members shall be appointed by each of the other three of the four largest shareholders expressing their willingness to participate in the Nomination Committee within one week from that they are asked. The appointment of a member of the Nomination Committee shall state which shareholder has appointed that member. Should one of the four largest shareholders waive its right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee, the opportunity to appoint a member shall be offered to the largest shareholder who not already have a member in the Nomination Committee. The opportunity to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee shall thereafter be passed on in order of the largest shareholding. The members of the Nomination Committee shall appoint the committee chair among themselves. The names of the members of the Nomination Committee shall be announced not later than the date of the publication of the Company's interim report for the third quarter of 2017.

Should the ownership in the Company change, after the announcement of the Nomination Committee but before the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, to such extent that the members of the Nomination Committee no longer reflect the shareholding as stipulated above, and the Nomination Committee so considers appropriate, then the member of the Nomination Committee representing the shareholder with the lesser number of shares in the Company shall resign from the committee and the shareholder who has become the larger shareholder in the Company shall, in the order corresponding to its shareholding in the Company, be offered to appoint a new member of the Nomination Committee. Minor changes in the shareholding of the Company shall not be taken into account. Shareholders who have appointed a member in the Nomination Committee have the right to dismiss that member and appoint a new member.

Should a member of the Nomination Committee leave his/her assignment prematurely and if the Nomination Committee deems it appropriate, a new member shall be appointed by the shareholder who appointed the resigning member or that other shareholder who at that point of time has the larger shareholding in the Company.

The meeting also authorised the directors to buy back shares and to issue new shares in accordance with the Notice.

