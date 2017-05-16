Project Portfolio Management Market Size Worth $8.85 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global project portfolio management marketis estimated to attain USD 8.85 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing trend of BYOD, among businesses, is expected to improve employee productivity and real-time project monitoring; thereby, making it feasible to implement project and portfolio management solutions.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Multi-regional businesses are fueling the demand for project and portfolio management solutions to foster effective decision-making and prevent project complexities. The extensive use of project and portfolio management solutions in data analytics, to offer convenient services to customers at low costs, in the BFSI and IT & telecom sectors is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Emerging businesses that adopt cloud-based services, mainly in developing economies such as Asia Pacific, are expected to fuel the growth of project and portfolio management market over the forecast period. Further, facilities, such as low setup costs, improved security, and increased collaboration opportunities, provided by the cloud-based solutions are expected to increase business productivity and overall growth of an organization.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Analysis By Solution (Information Technology, New Product Development), By Platform, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/project-and-portfolio-management-software-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Increasing complexity in banking operations, due to increased multi-regional operations and outsourcing activities, is anticipated to elevate the demand for PPM solutions in the BFSI application segment

The BFSI segment dominated the application segment of the project and portfolio market in 2015 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period

The new product development segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing solution segment in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period

Technological advancements in cloud and mobile technologies are anticipated to enable increased investment in the new product development segment for creating applications that can be used on-the-go

The services segment is further segregated into support & consulting services, integration & deployment, and training & education

The deployment of cloud-based solutions stimulates easy service delivery, owing to their virtual presence that aids organizations in accessing data, anytime, across connected devices

The Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute, significantly, to the industry growth, due to the emerging Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and increasing adoption of BYOD. The regional market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the next nine years.

region is expected to contribute, significantly, to the industry growth, due to the emerging Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and increasing adoption of BYOD. The regional market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the next nine years. The key industry participants include CA, Inc., Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Changepoint Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Innotas, Planview Corporation, Planisware, Microsoft, Oracle, and Workfront, Inc., among others

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-market

Managed Hosting Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/managed-hosting-market

Smart Water Meters Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-water-meters-market

Welding Equipment Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/welding-equipment-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global project portfolio market based on solution, platform, deployment, enterprise size, application, and region:

Project Portfolio Management Solution Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Information Technology New Product Development Others

Project Portfolio Management Platform Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Software Services Integration and Deployment Support and Consulting Training and Education

Project Portfolio Management Deployment Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Cloud On-premise

Project Portfolio Management Enterprise Size Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Project Portfolio Management Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) BFSI Government Engineering & Construction Healthcare IT & Telecom Others

Project Portfolio Management Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil Middle East and Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

