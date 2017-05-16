- PROGRESSED TO THE FINAL OF THE UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE TO BE HELD ON 24TH MAY IN STOCKHOLM.
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2017 fiscal third quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2017.
Highlights
- Won the English Football League Cup Final at Wembley.
- Broadcasting revenues of £31.4 million up 12.9% for the quarter.
- Two sponsorship deals announced in the quarter.
- Uber (Global)
- Aladdin Street (Global)
Commentary
Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "As we near the end of the season, I am delighted we have picked up two trophies so far, and look forward to competing for a third in the Europa League final, the only trophy we have never won.
We are forecasting better full year financial performance than expected and as such have raised our revenue and profit guidance for the year. We look forward to a strong finish to 2016-17, both on and off the pitch."
Outlook
For fiscal 2017, Manchester United expects:
- Revenue to be £560m to £570m.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be £185m to £195m.
Key Financials (unaudited)
|£ million (except (loss)/earnings per share)
| Three months ended
31 March
| Nine months ended
31 March
|2017
|2016
|Change
|2017
|2016
|Change
|Commercial revenue
|66.5
|65.8
|1.1%
|207.6
|203.1
|2.2%
|Broadcasting revenue
|31.4
|27.8
|12.9%
|113.0
|92.7
|21.9%
|Matchday revenue
|29.3
|29.8
|(1.7%)
|84.7
|85.0
|(0.4%)
|Total revenue
|127.2
|123.4
|3.1%
|405.3
|380.8
|6.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|30.0
|44.9
|(33.2%)
|130.2
|142.6
|(8.7%)
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(4.1)
|23.2
|39.7
|65.3
|(39.2%)
|(Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net income)
|(3.8)
|13.7
|14.9
|37.3
|(60.1%)
|Basic (loss)/earnings per share
|(2.30)
|8.40
|9.10
|22.78
|(60.1%)
|Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)1
|(6.3)
|11.7
|11.8
|32.1
|(63.2%)
|Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)1
|(3.84)
|7.17
|7.22
|19.60
|(63.2%)
|Net debt1/2
|366.3
|348.7
|5.0%
|366.3
|348.7
|5.0%
|1
|Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit for the period, adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" below and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
|2
|The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. The increase in net debt is due to the strengthening US dollar, with the USD/GBP exchange rate moving from 1.4332 at 31 March 2016 to 1.2520 at 31 March 2017.
Revenue Analysis
Commercial
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £66.5 million, an increase of £0.7 million, or 1.1%, over the prior year quarter.
- Sponsorship revenue for the quarter was £39.6 million, an increase of £0.8 million, or 2.1%, over the prior year quarter;
- Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue for the quarter was £24.7 million, an increase of £0.3 million, or 1.2%, over the prior year quarter; and
- Mobile Content revenue for the quarter was £2.2 million, a decrease of £0.4 million, or 15.4%, over the prior year quarter.
Broadcasting
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £31.4 million, an increase of £3.6 million, or 12.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of the new PL broadcasting agreement, partially offset by playing one fewer PL home game.
Matchday
Matchday revenue for the quarter was £29.3 million, a decrease of £0.5 million, or 1.7%, over the prior year quarter.
Other Financial Information
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were £129.8 million, an increase of £27.6 million, or 27.0%, over the prior year quarter.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £66.5 million, an increase of £10.3 million, or 18.3%, over the prior year quarter.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the quarter were £30.7 million, an increase of £8.4 million, or 37.7%, over the prior year quarter, reflecting higher home domestic cup revenue share costs and adverse foreign exchange movements.
Depreciation amortization
Depreciation for the quarter was £2.5 million, which was unchanged from the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £30.1 million, an increase of £8.9 million, or 42.0%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 March 2017 was £280.7 million.
(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets
Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £1.5 million compared to a profit of £2.0 million in the prior year quarter.
Net finance costs
Net finance costs for the quarter were £3.3 million, a decrease of £0.3 million, or 8.3%, over the prior year quarter.
Tax
The tax credit for the quarter was £3.6 million, compared to an expense of £5.9 million in the prior year quarter.
Cash flows
Net cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was £39.8 million, an increase of £33.9 million over the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £2.6 million, an increase of £2.4 million over the prior year quarter.
Net capital proceeds on intangible assets for the quarter was £6.6 million, compared to net capital expenditure of £16.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £29.9 million in the quarter.
Net debt
Net debt as of 31 March 2017 was £366.3 million, an increase of £17.6 million over the year. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.
The increase in net debt is due to the strengthening US dollar, with the USD/GBP exchange rate moving from 1.4332 at 31 March 2016 to 1.2520 at 31 March 2017.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.09 per share was paid during the quarter. A further semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 8 June 2017, to shareholders of record on 28 April 2017. The shares began trading ex-dividend on 26 April 2017.
About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports team in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth.
Through our 139-year heritage we have won 65 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, mobile content, broadcasting and matchday.
Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use
1. Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs, and tax.
We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.
2. Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)
Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on derivative financial instruments, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 35%; 2016: 35%). The normalized tax rate of 35% is management's estimate of the tax rate likely to be applicable to the Group for the foreseeable future.
We believe that in assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of charges/credits related to 'one-off' transactions and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the US federal income tax rate of 35%. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.
3. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted (loss)/profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. We have one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.
4. Net debt
Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.
|
Key Performance Indicators
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|31 March
|31 March
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Commercial of total revenue
|52.3%
|53.3%
|51.2%
|53.3%
|Broadcasting of total revenue
|24.7%
|22.5%
|27.9%
|24.4%
|Matchday of total revenue
|23.0%
|24.2%
|20.9%
|22.3%
|Home Matches Played
|PL
|4
|5
|14
|14
|UEFA competitions
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Domestic Cups
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Away Matches Played
|UEFA competitions
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Domestic Cups
|4
|2
|5
|2
|Other
|Employees at period end
|888
|797
|888
|797
|Employee benefit expenses of revenue
|52.3%
|45.5%
|47.5%
|44.8%
|Phasing of Premier League home games
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|Total
|2016/17 season
|3
|7
|4
|5
|19
|2015/16 season
|4
|5
|5
|5
|19
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Revenue
|127,197
|123,444
|405,268
|380,770
|Operating expenses
|(129,799
|(102,168
|(373,197
|(310,578
|(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets
|(1,521
|1,950
|7,599
|(4,838
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(4,123
|23,226
|39,670
|65,354
|Finance costs
|(3,391
|(3,747
|(21,605
|(12,925
|Finance income
|113
|185
|424
|290
|Net finance costs
|(3,278
|(3,562
|(21,181
|(12,635
|(Loss)/profit before tax
|(7,401
|19,664
|18,489
|52,719
|Tax credit/(expense)
|3,632
|(5,903
|(3,564
|(15,391
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(3,769
|13,761
|14,925
|37,328
|Basic (loss)/earnings per share:
|Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)
|(2.30
|8.40
|9.10
|22.78
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,025
|163,892
|164,025
|163,889
|Diluted (loss)/earnings per share:
|Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence)1
|(2.30
|8.38
|9.08
|22.72
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,025
|164,288
|164,448
|164,288
|1
|For the three months ended 31 March 2017 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited; in thousands)
|As of
|As of
|As of
|31 March
|30 June
|31 March
|2017
|2016
|2016
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|244,137
|245,714
|247,200
|Investment property
|14,017
|13,447
|13,475
|Intangible assets
|707,578
|665,634
|651,683
|Derivative financial instruments
|2,127
|3,760
|2,692
|Trade and other receivables
|14,983
|11,223
|10,542
|Deferred tax asset
|144,329
|145,460
|133,640
|1,127,171
|1,085,238
|1,059,232
|Current assets
|Inventories
|1,348
|926
|1,293
|Derivative financial instruments
|3,977
|7,888
|4,553
|Trade and other receivables
|86,290
|128,657
|95,238
|Tax receivable
|375
|Cash and cash equivalents
|152,653
|229,194
|104,202
|244,643
|366,665
|205,286
|Total assets
|1,371,814
|1,451,903
|1,264,518
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)
(unaudited; in thousands)
|As of
|As of
|As of
|31 March
|30 June
|31 March
|2017
|2016
|2016
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|52
|52
|52
|Share premium
|68,822
|68,822
|68,822
|Merger reserve
|249,030
|249,030
|249,030
|Hedging reserve
|(37,997)
|(32,989)
|(18,324)
|Retained earnings
|177,904
|173,367
|178,779
|457,811
|458,282
|478,359
|Non-current liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,398
|10,637
|7,473
|Trade and other payables
|63,744
|41,450
|19,620
|Borrowings
|516,286
|484,528
|450,551
|Deferred revenue
|34,142
|38,899
|15,961
|Deferred tax liabilities
|12,092
|14,364
|12,740
|627,662
|589,878
|506,345
|Current liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|2,418
|2,800
|2,407
|Tax liabilities
|5,296
|6,867
|7,626
|Trade and other payables
|176,427
|199,668
|163,014
|Borrowings
|2,700
|5,564
|2,356
|Deferred revenue
|99,500
|188,844
|104,411
|286,341
|403,743
|279,814
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,371,814
|1,451,903
|1,264,518
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4)
|48,070
|14,493
|71,220
|45,601
|Interest paid
|(8,116
|(8,419
|(17,763
|(11,537
|Interest received
|113
|129
|424
|246
|Tax paid
|(290
|(296
|(3,953
|(1,898
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|39,777
|5,907
|49,928
|32,412
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Payments for property, plant and equipment
|(2,644
|(207
|(6,352
|(783
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|19
|Payments for investment property
|(659
|Payments for intangible assets
|(4,871
|(17,048
|(170,282
|(112,940
|Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
|11,537
|956
|50,605
|36,729
|Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
|4,022
|(16,299
|(126,688
|(76,975
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayment of borrowings
|(101
|(94
|(295
|(277
|Dividends paid
|(11,824
|(10,191
|(11,824
|(15,004
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(11,925
|(10,285
|(12,119
|(15,281
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|31,874
|(20,677
|(88,879
|(59,844
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|122,704
|121,611
|229,194
|155,752
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,925
|3,268
|12,338
|8,294
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|152,653
|104,202
|152,653
|104,202
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES
1 General information
Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (2011 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, as amended and restated from time to time.
2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
|
2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(3,769
|13,761
|14,925
|37,328
|Adjustments:
|Tax (credit)/expense
|(3,632
|5,903
|3,564
|15,391
|Net finance costs
|3,278
|3,562
|21,181
|12,635
|Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets
|1,521
|(1,950
|(7,599
|4,838
|Exceptional credit
|(4,753
|Amortization
|30,138
|21,164
|95,159
|64,950
|Depreciation
|2,458
|2,524
|7,721
|7,491
|Adjusted EBITDA
|29,994
|44,964
|130,198
|142,633
3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(3,769
|13,761
|14,925
|37,328
|Exceptional credit
|(4,753
|Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar borrowings
|(2,943
|(242
|4,151
|972
|Fair value movement on derivative financial instruments
|645
|(1,351
|344
|(4,263
|Tax (credit)/expense
|(3,632
|5,903
|3,564
|15,391
|Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax
|(9,699
|18,071
|18,231
|49,428
|
Adjusted tax credit/(expense) (using a normalised tax rate of 35% (2016: 35%))
|3,395
|(6,325
|(6,381
|(17,300
|Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)
|(6,304
|11,746
|11,850
|32,128
|Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share:
|Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)
|(3.84
|7.17
|7.22
|19.60
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,025
|163,892
|164,025
|163,889
|Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share:
|Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence)1
|(3.84
|7.15
|7.21
|19.56
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,025
|164,288
|164,448
|164,288
|1
|For the three months ended 31 March 2017 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
4 Cash generated from operations
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(3,769
|13,761
|14,925
|37,328
|Tax (credit)/expense
|(3,632
|5,903
|3,564
|15,391
|(Loss)/profit before tax
|(7,401
|19,664
|18,489
|52,719
|Depreciation
|2,458
|2,524
|7,721
|7,491
|Amortization
|30,138
|21,164
|95,159
|64,950
|Reversal of impairment
|(4,753
|Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets
|1,521
|(1,950
|(7,599
|4,838
|Net finance costs
|3,278
|3,562
|21,181
|12,635
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|10
|Equity-settled share-based payments
|498
|375
|1,436
|1,170
|Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on operating activities
|1,526
|(1,838
|2,404
|(3,695
|Reclassified from hedging reserve
|1,161
|345
|2,407
|1,008
|(Increase)/decrease in inventories
|(255
|211
|(422
|(1,293
|Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
|51,887
|(12,605
|33,270
|1,774
|Decrease in trade and other payables and deferred revenue
|(36,741
|(16,959
|(98,073
|(96,006
|Cash generated from operations
|48,070
|14,493
|71,220
|45,601
