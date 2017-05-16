Study reports on video performance across devices and industries with KPIs including awareness, completions, engagement, time earned and more



NEW YORK, 2017-05-16 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid, the world's leading video marketing platform for advertisers to engage consumers across all screens and channels, today announced the release of its 2017 Global Video Benchmarks Report. The report details findings from a year-long study analyzing thousands of video campaigns with billions of impressions across 200+ global brands. The goal of the Global Video Benchmarks series is to create a video marketing barometer that marketers can use to help analyze the performance of video ads, in order to create more effective campaigns.



"As the industry's leading video marketing platform, Innovid has been powering cross-device video campaigns for the past decade. With the recent increase in cross-channel, cross-device advanced video, advertisers are demanding higher standards in regards to performance, engagement and quality placements for their video advertising content," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. "Our comprehensive video benchmarking study serves to establish industry standards for video marketing performance. Our mission is to help brands maximize their video investments through access to media-agnostic, open measurement, and innovative, advanced video advertising solutions."



The 2017 Global Video Benchmarks study shows how advanced video advertising, which includes interactive elements such as overlays, clickable content and more, compares to pre-roll video advertising, which is simply static video without any advanced features. Both types of ads play prior to the start of a video that a consumer is viewing. While advanced video can come in many forms, the two categories that the study focuses on are videos designed to engage viewers within the ad itself (custom interactive) versus videos designed to encourage the user to click through to a new webpage or app, independent of the ad (click-thru interactive). According to the study's findings, advanced video advertising is driving more value and yielding higher benchmarks across the board over standard pre-roll video ads; however, performance varies across publisher types, ad lengths and player sizes. Additional highlights from the study findings include:



-- Custom interactive video campaigns earn 561 percent lift in total user activity over standard pre-roll campaigns. -- Custom interactive video campaigns deliver an average of 41 additional seconds in time earned - on top of the time spent watching the 15 or 30 second pre-roll-nearly tripling a 15-second ad spot. -- Mobile click-thru interactive video achieves the greatest click-thru rate, compared to any other format, with a 57 percent lift over desktop. -- Custom Interactive video on connected TV generates the highest completion rates compared to any other device or format, a 73 percent lift over mobile and a 23 percent lift over desktop. -- Tag type "VPAID HTML" grew 357 percent from H1 2016 to H2 2016.



The report further delves into the overall baseline performance for major KPIs, including awareness, completions, engagement, time earned and more, on video campaigns across various publisher placements and ad lengths. It also details how performance varies by format across devices, and offers global video benchmarks for almost any industry with a sub-series of industry-specific benchmark reports. Gaming, auto and travel/tourism industries, for example, generated the highest percentage of connected TV impressions compared to other industries. CPG household, CPG beauty/personal care and entertainment verticals allocated more video impressions to mobile devices than other industries. Finance/insurance, pharma and travel/tourism are investing more in desktop video than any other industries.



"Media buyers have long pushed for accuracy and transparency in digital ad measurement, but recent issues over video ad metrics and brand safety have given new urgency to their concerns," said Paul Verna, principal video analyst, eMarketer. "As video ad spending continues to grow across connected devices, and across content platforms that offer limited visibility into key performance metrics, third-party measurement and objectivity are more important than ever."



The 2017 Global Video Benchmarks Report is available for download at http://www.innovid.com/2017-benchmarks-request.



