ObsEva SA: ObsEva SA to Attend BioEquity Europe 2017 in Paris

Geneva, Switzerland - 16 May 2017 - ObsEva SA (Nasdaq: OBSV), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Ben T.G. TAN, VP Commercial & Business Development, will attend the BioEquity Europe 2017 Conference. Ben T.G. TAN will be presenting on Monday May 22nd at 2:20 pm and will be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Marriott Rive Gauche in Paris, France.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

Media Contact:

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan@spectrumscience.com (mailto:lbryan@spectrumscience.com)

202-955-6222 x2526

Company Contact:

Delphine Renaud

ObsEva, CEO Office

delphine.renaud@obseva.ch (mailto:delphine.renaud@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

