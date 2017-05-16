Robit Oyj: ROTOTEC OY AND ROBIT OYJ DEEPEN THEIR CO-OPERATION

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 16 MAY 2017 AT 2.00 P.M.

ROTOTEC OY AND ROBIT OYJ DEEPEN THEIR CO-OPERATION

Rototec Oy and Robit Oyj have signed a comprehensive co-operation and delivery agreement. The target of the collaboration is to advance the utilization of geothermal energy both in Finland and Scandinavia. The agreement contains also product development in co-operation to meet the industry's development trends, such as increasingly deeper geothermal bore holes.

The agreement is a continuum for the companies' existing co-operation being even more comprehensive.

Rototec Oy is the largest European provider of geothermal energy solutions as well as the innovative reformer of the industry. The company meets new possibilities on the field of increasing utilization of renewable energy. Rototec Oy has also started providing consultant services in China, where geothermal heating solutions are strongly becoming common.

Robit Oyj is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables. Geothermal wells have formed an important and growing segment as a part of the company's business. Geothermal energy solutions have expanded from private economies to apartment buildings, large business centers as well as warehouses. Technology enables also cooling at present.

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA. Robit is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information, see www.robitgroup.com.

