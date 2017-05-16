

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product expanded an unadjusted 4.0 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, faster than the 2.5 percent climb in the prior month. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 3.9 percent.



Moreover, it was the strongest growth since the fourth quarter of 2015, when GDP had risen 4.6 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth quickened to 4.1 percent in the March quarter from 2.9 percent in the December quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a slower rate of 1.0 percent from the fourth quarter, when it advanced by 1.7 percent.



