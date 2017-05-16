Planet Payment Looking to Break HigherThe behemoth technology stocks dominate the news because they are the darlings of Wall Street-companies that show staggering and consistent growth. Yet on the other end of the spectrum are much smaller technology plays, which don't have the same prestige but offer investors above-average risk-to-reward opportunities. Take the case of Planet Payment Inc (NASDAQ:PLPM) with a market value of $191.0 million.The market-cap is so small that many of the larger technology companies easily spend more than.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...