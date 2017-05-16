

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with a stronger euro weighing on regional exporters, while the pound's retreat after the release of U.K. inflation data helped lift the FTSE 100 to a record high.



The dollar nursed deep losses, with the euro climbing back above $1.10 to hit a 6-month high, after The Washington Post reported that U.S. President Donald Trump revealed 'highly classified information' about a planned Islamic State Operation to two top Russian officials last week.



However, U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster denied the accuracy of published reports, saying the conversation covered only a range of common threats and did not include operations not already known publicly.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 395.15 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX was down about 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up as much as 0.6 percent at a record high of 7,501.



UBS shares fell over 2 percent after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private said it had offloaded a 2.4 percent stake in the Swiss bank at a loss.



Dutch bank ABN Amro lost 1 percent after naming a new CFO.



Automakers BMW, Daimler, Peugeot and Renault slid between 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations declined 6.6 percent from a year earlier in April, mainly due to the timing of Easter holidays.



EasyJet shares fell nearly 5 percent after the budget carrier reported a larger loss for the first half, hit by foreign exchange headwinds and this year's late Easter.



BTG shares fell as much as 9 percent after the biotech firm reported lower annual pretax profit.



Vodafone rallied 4 percent after the mobile phone giant raised its guidance for underlying profit growth.



Energy major Tullow Oil gained over 1 percent, BP Plc added 0.7 percent and Total SA edged up 0.2 percent as crude oil prices rose for a fifth day.



In economic releases, the French economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in 2016, while the country's consumer price inflation climbed an annual 1.2 percent in April, just above the 1.1 percent rise in March, separate data published by the statistical office Insee showed.



Eurostat figures showed that Eurozone GDP climbed 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter last year.



The euro area trade surplus increased to hit a 3-month high of 23.1 billion euros in March from 18.8 billion euros in February, as exports rose and imports fell.



U.K. consumer inflation rose to the highest level since 2013 last month, largely due to higher air fares in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX