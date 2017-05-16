Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 431.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 439.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 426.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 434.69p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---