

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth accelerated for the second straight month in March to the highest level in more than two years, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The volume of Exports climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.5 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 4.9 percent rise in February, which was revised down from a 7.9 percent spike reported earlier.



The measure has been rising since June 2014. Moreover, this was the biggest growth since January 2015.



In March, exports grew mainly from transport equipment, metal products and chemical products, the agency said.



Imports also increased at a faster rate of 7.0 percent annually in March, after a 2.8 percent rise in the prior month.



