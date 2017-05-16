Citi (NYSE: C) has announced the appointment of Gulru Atak as Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) Dublin Lab and Innovation Head. Reporting to Ebru Pakcan, EMEA head TTS, Gulru will head up the Innovation Lab in Dublin, as well as leading and growing the innovation programme for Citi's TTS business.

Ebru Pakcan, EMEA Head TTS commented: "To ensure we are continuing to improve our overall client experience, it is essential that we have a clear focus on building and growing our innovation footprint. We are a technology driven business. This is why we put so much emphasis in to the work we do in our lab. Gulru's experience, combined with her in-depth knowledge of our business, makes her the perfect candidate to drive our innovation agenda forward."

The Citi Innovation Lab in Dublin opened in 2009 and was the first of the labs now established across Citi globally. It is one of two labs, the second based in Singapore, that focuses entirely on driving innovation in Citi's global transaction banking business.

Gulru Atak, TTS Dublin Lab and Innovation Head commented: "I'm extremely excited about taking on this new role and working with an incredibly talented team on shaping the innovation agenda for the business. Through the projects we are working on in the lab, we are able to lead and support our clients with new innovative solutions for their businesses, which is becoming more important as we look to the future."

Prior to this role, Gulru was TTS Head for Turkey and Non-Presence Countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus in April 2014. She joined Citi Turkey in 2002 and has 15 years of experience in banking. After completing different assignments within Internal Audit and Finance, she joined Citi Transaction Services in 2006 and assumed various responsibilites in product and business management. She is a graduate of Management from Bogazici University. Gulru is also an alumni of the 2015 Citi Women's Leadership Development Program and the 2012 ICG VP Development Program.

About Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions:

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 100 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://new.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005834/en/

Contacts:

Citi

Belinda Marks

+44 20 7508 3082

belinda.marks@citi.com