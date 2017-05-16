Gas Chromatography Market Worth 3.67 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column accessories, Pressure regulators, Gas generators), End user (Oil & Gas industry, Environmental agencies, Pharma & Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is expected to reach USD 3.67 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.64 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of waste water treatment, rising adoption of GC-MS, initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns, and increased importance of chromatography in drug testing.

The Gas Chromatography Market is segmented on the basis of instruments, accessories and consumables, end users, and regions. The instruments market is further categorized into systems, detectors, autosamplers, and fraction collectors. The systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global Gas Chromatography Market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as technological advancements and the increased capability of the systems to analyze complex compounds.

The accessories and consumables market is segmented into columns, column accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and other accessories. The columns segment accounted for the largest share of the global Gas Chromatography Market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the availability of improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry and the discovery of new oil fields.

By end user, the market is segmented into oil & gas industry, environmental agencies, food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government institutes, and cosmetics industry. In 2016, the oil and gas industry segment commanded the largest share of the global Gas Chromatography Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in crude & shale oil production, discovery of new oil fields, and improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.

The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Of these, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as increase in the U.S. shale gas production, growing funding for environmental testing and clean-up in Canada, increasing funding for R&D activities in healthcare & environmental industries, and growth in food testing industries are driving the growth of the North American Gas Chromatography Market.

The prominent players in the Gas Chromatography Market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Scion Instruments (Techcomp USA Inc.), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Falcon Analytical Systems & Technology, LLC (U.S.), Restek Corporation (U.S.), Dani Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), and Chromatotec (France).

