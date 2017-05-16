

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth held steady for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, the same rate of rise as in the previous two quarters.



In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 3.6 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure climbed 4.1 percent over the year, while gross fixed capital formation fell by 5.4 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose 0.8 percent from the fourth quarter, when it grew by 0.9 percent.



