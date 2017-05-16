BioCorRx Inc.: BioCorRx Submits Listing Application for the NASDAQ Capital Market

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced it has filed an application for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market®.

Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director, stated, "Over the past year, we have been advancing our pharmaceutical pipeline and pre-clinical activities, as well as our medication-assisted treatment program. We believe we are well positioned to continue our growth and our plans to list on the Nasdaq Capital Markets further reflects the significant progress we have made over the past year."

Lourdes Felix, CFO, COO and Director, commented, "We look forward to the prospect of a NASDAQ listing which we believe will enhance BioCorRx's visibility in the investment community to a larger market and provide for a broader, more diverse base of shareholders."

The Company must meet the NASDAQ Capital Market listing requirements in order to complete the uplist. In addition to certain financial and shareholder requirements, the Company must also meet Nasdaq governance standards for public companies including a board with a majority of independent directors, meeting NASDAQ standards for the composition and duties of its audit, compensation and nominating committees, having a code of conduct, and holding an annual meeting of stockholders.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s). For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: BioCorRx Inc.