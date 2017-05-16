MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Pioneering Technology Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PTE)(OTC: PTEFF), ("Pioneering" or the "Company"), North America's leader in cooking fire prevention technologies and products, is pleased to announce that the new UL858 industry standard for electric coiled cooktops and ranges which now includes a new cooking fire prevention requirement, has been published; and that Pioneering's SmartBurner has passed this new testing requirement and is now listed as meeting the new industry standard for sale in the United States.

To date, Pioneering has only been selling its SmartBurner and Safe-T-element products into the aftermarket - a multi-billion-dollar business opportunity in the United States alone. These new changes will help increase awareness for both the problem and Pioneering's solutions across the marketplace and accelerate growth. In addition, these changes create opportunities for the Company's technology(s) to be installed "at source" which means there is now the opportunity for Pioneering to capture revenue from both the aftermarket and from new electric coiled cooktop and range sales.

Pioneering's SmartBurner and Safe-T-element with their patented temperature limiting control (TLC) sensor technology have a long track record of success in helping eliminate cooking fires. "SmartBurner meets the new industry standard and we believe it is the only solution available today that currently meets this new standard," stated Pioneering CEO, Kevin Callahan.

The SmartBurner received its listing for meeting the new UL858 standard from nationally recognized testing lab (NRTL), ETL/Intertek, a global testing organization whose listing marks are recognized around the world.

"These are game-changing milestones for our Company and the industry. We are proud to have played a significant role," said Mr. Callahan. "With this new standard and exclusive listing, Pioneering has helped set a new benchmark for household cooking fire safety."

Cooking is the leading cause of household fires and fire injuries in North America. Data show it is responsible for almost half of all household fires. Pioneering products have been rigorously field-tested and proven to deliver on the promise of helping to eliminate electric coil cooktop/range fires.

Mr. Callahan further commented, "While this is a major milestone for the Company, it is those who are most vulnerable to cooking fires who are the real winners. And we are not done yet. Pioneering is developing additional technologies and products that will help protect people, property and firefighters, while saving taxpayers billions of dollars annually."

Some background regarding the new Industry standard change:

All cooking appliances sold in North America are subject to testing and meeting established industry standards for safety. Until now there has never been a testing requirement for helping prevent stovetop cooking fires, especially in those instances where the stovetop is left unattended (the leading reason for these fires).

The new UL858 (60A) standard published by Underwriters Laboratories includes a new test requirement for cooking oil ignition. To be listed for sale anywhere in the United States, all new household electric coiled cooktops/ranges must meet the new test requirement by April 2019. In its simplest form this new test requires that an electric coil stovetop be turned to its maximum heat setting with a pan of oil on the element and allowed to operate for 30 minutes or until the cooking oil ignites, whichever comes first. If there is ignition, then the product fails and cannot be listed for sale in North America.

In late 2014, acknowledging the technology advances related to cooking fires on electric coil ranges, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), the organization representing most kitchen range and cook top manufacturers selling in North America, announced a plan to help reduce the potential for unattended cooking fires.

In 2015, AHAM proposed to the two major North American certification services, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA), a change to industry safety standards for coil element cooktops/ranges centred on revising UL 858 and CSA C22.2 No. 61. The change would include a test procedure to evaluate sensors and other devices designed to prevent cookware from reaching the ignition temperatures associated with common cooking oils.

This newly published UL858 standard and test procedure will, for now, apply only to electric coil cooktops/ranges. Going forward AHAM has committed to working together with industry, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Health Canada, as well as UL and CSA, to determine how similar tests and requirements can be applied to radiant glass ceramic, induction, and gas cooktops and ranges in future.

About Pioneering Technology Corp: Pioneering, based in Mississauga, Ontario is an "energy smart" technology company and North America's leader in innovative cooking fire prevention technologies. Pioneering engineers and brings to market energy-smart solutions for everyday consumer appliances making them safer, smarter, and more efficient. The company's patented technologies/products address a multi-billion-dollar problem - cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, stovetop cooking is the number one cause of household fire and fire injuries in North America (48% of all household fires - up from 20% in 1980). Pioneering's temperature limiting control (TLC) technology is now installed in approximately 200,000 multi-residential housing units across North America without a single cooking fire being reported and delivering a return on investment for its customers. Pioneering has proprietary cooking fire prevention solutions, including its trademarked Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder & Safe-T-sensor, for most of the more than 140 million stoves/ranges and over 140 million microwave ovens throughout North America. For more info go to www.pioneeringtech.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company with respect to its performance, business and future events. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may vary significantly.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

