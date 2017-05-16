BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Iberian Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Iberian") (TSX VENTURE: IML)(OTCQB: SLDRF) announced that it has applied for a corporate name change to Mineworx Technologies Ltd. ("Mineworx") to strongly brand its proprietary business and technology direction in the global mining and e-Waste sectors.

"The name change to Mineworx better reflects the Company's current operational direction. Our focus is to be a precious metal's extraction solution provider to the mining as well as the underserved, but rapidly growing e-Waste industries. Management is confident that with our environmentally friendly, patent-pending processing technologies the Company will soon be making significant impacts within both industry sectors," commented CEO Greg Pendura.

The Company will shortly update investors and shareholders on its recent head office relocation to Burnaby. Further, it will also delineate the ongoing working relationship with EnviroLeach Technologies (CSE: ETI) on both laboratory and pilot plant initiatives.

The Company received shareholder approval authorizing a change of Corporate name at the Annual and Special meeting on August 25, 2016. Applications have been made to the TSX Venture Exchange and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the United States ("FINRA") for symbol changes for both its Canadian and U.S. listings. The Company will announce the effective date of the name and symbol changes upon approval being granted, which is anticipated to be in late Q2 2017.

About Iberian Minerals

Iberian Minerals is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining and e-Waste opportunities utilizing its licensed cyanide-free precious metals extraction formula and patent-pending portable extraction technologies. These three innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost-effective, environmentally friendly extractive metallurgy solutions. This unique business model will provide shareholders with consistent revenue growth while minimizing capital costs and project risk.

For further information, go to www.iberianminerals.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Iberian Minerals Ltd.

Rick Gliege

V.P. Corporate Development

(250) 751-3661

rick@iberianminerals.ca



