TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that Mr. Guillermo Kaelin will stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on June 21st, 2017.

Mr. Kaelin is a capital markets professional with over 18 years of experience in private equity, investment banking, research and public securities. Mr. Kaelin is currently the Head of Latin America of Appian Capital Advisory LLP and focuses on originating investments, structuring transactions and selecting management teams within Latin America. Previously, Mr. Kaelin served as a Managing Director with Arias Resource Capital Management LP ("ARCM"), a mining focused Private Equity Fund which he joined in 2008. Prior to joining ARCM, Mr. Kaelin spent several years with the Investment Banking Division of JP Morgan in New York within its Metals & Mining Group. Previously, he was with Banco Wiese Sudameris in Peru as both a credit officer and a senior research analyst. Mr. Kaelin has an MBA from the University of Chicago, an MS in Finance from ESAN (Peru) and a BS in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de Lima. He served as a Director for Sierra Metals and Chairman of the Board for Sociedad Minera Corona, and currently is a Board Member and Advisor of W Capital (Peruvian Investment Fund).

Chris Buncic, President and CEO of Ascendant commented: "We are delighted to nominate Mr. Kaelin for election to the Board at the upcoming shareholder meeting, as his experience in the analysis and execution of both private and public mining transactions will be a great asset to Ascendant as the Company embarks on an aggressive growth trajectory."

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant commented: "On behalf of the entire Board, I am very pleased to welcome the nomination of Mr. Kaelin to Ascendant's Board of Directors. Aside from his extensive contact base and mining knowledge globally and in Latin America that will be very useful to Ascendant moving forward, Mr. Kaelin brings a strong analytical eye to the table."

Further details of the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will be included in a Management Information Circular, which is expected to be mailed to shareholders on or about May 30, 2017.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining issuer focused on its flagship operating asset, the producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in almost continuous production since 1948. More broadly, the Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

