

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading trends suggest that Wall Street will continue in a stronger mood and open in a positive territory on Tuesday. Housing Starts data, with a consensus for a slight growth from the prior month, will be published this morning. Industrial Production Data is the other major economic data of importance for the day. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 31 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 5 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Monday. The Dow rose 85.33 points or 0.4 percent to 20,981.94, the Nasdaq advanced 28.44 points or 0.5 percent to 6,149.67 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.42 points or 0.5 percent to 2,402.32.



On the economic front, Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Departments' Housing starts data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for Starts consensus of 1.256 million, compared to 1.215 million a month ago. Permits level is expected to be 1.271 million.



Redbook data, weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. The store sales were up 1.3 percent a year ago.



Fed's Industrial Production data for April will be published at 9.15 am ET. The production consensus is for 0.4 percent, slight lower than 0.5 percent recorded a year ago. Manufacturing is expected to grow 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the prior year.



E-Commerce Retail Sales will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior year, the E-Sales were up 1.9 percent.



In the corporate segment, Home Depot Inc. (HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, on Tuesday lifted its fiscal 2017 earnings growth view and maintained sales forecast. In its first quarter of fiscal 2017, the company recorded higher profit and sales above market estimates.



For fiscal 2017, the company now expects earnings-per-share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 11 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.15. The company previously expected earnings per share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 10.5 percent to $7.13.



In its first quarter, net earnings were $2.01 billion, 11.7 percent higher than net earnings of $1.80 billion in the prior year. Earnings per share increased 16 percent to $1.67 from $1.44 in the prior year. Home Depot reported sales of $23.89 billion for the first quarter, a 4.9 percent increase from $22.76 billion a year ago.



Staples Inc. (SPLS) reported reported a decrease in first quarter net profit to $113 million, or $0.17 per share from $121 million, or $0.19 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter fell 4.8 percent to $4.15 billion from $4.36 billion last year.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares reversed earlier losses to close notably higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite finished 22.74 points or 0.74 percent higher at 3,112.96 to extend gains for a fourth straight session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 35.65 points or 0.14 percent at 25,335.94.



Japanese shares ended a tad higher. The Nikkei average hit a 17-month high of 19,998.49 earlier in the day before paring gains to end the session up 49.97 points or 0.25 percent at 19,919.82. The broader Topix index rose 0.27 percent to 1,584.23.



Australian shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 12.10 points or 0.21 percent to 5,850.50 as minutes from the Reserve Bank's May meeting showed no major changes to its positions on economic growth or financial stability. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 13.80 points or 0.24 percent higher at 5,882.20.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 18.92 points or 0.35 percent, the German DAX is losing 12 points or 0.09 percent. Bucking the trend, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 39.96 points 0.54 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 1.24 points or 0.01 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.11 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX