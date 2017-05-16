#7 TS050 Hybrid (Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, Stephane Sarrazin)

Toyota City, Japan, May 16, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota GAZOO Racing can confirm a modified driver line-up to optimise its competitive level in next month's Le Mans 24 Hours, the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi will now share the #7 TS050 Hybrid with Stephane Sarrazin for Le Mans, recreating the line-up which finished second last year at La Sarthe on its way to third in the drivers' World Championship.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota7TS050.jpg#7 TS050 Hybrid (Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, Stephane Sarrazin)Jose Maria Lopez has been able to complete only a handful of racing laps in WEC following his accident at Silverstone and resulting injury, which prevented him driving at Spa. He will now team up with Nicolas Lapierre and Yuji Kunimoto in the #9 car.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota9TS050.jpg#9 TS050 Hybrid (Yuji Kunimoto, Nicolas Lapierre, Jose Maria Lopez)The line-up of the #8 TS050 Hybrid remains unchanged, with Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima competing together at Le Mans for the third successive year.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota8TS050.jpg#8 TS050 Hybrid (Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson)After Le Mans, the team reverts to a two-car entry and Jose Maria will return to the cockpit of the #7 car, alongside Mike and Kamui, for the remainder of the season.Toshio Sato, Team President:"Our circumstances have changed over the last few weeks as a result of the injury to Jose Maria. He is in the unfortunate position of having completed very few racing laps this year in WEC, so we all felt it was appropriate to adjust the driver line-up. I am very confident that Stephane will fit well into a #7 line-up which can fight for the win. Jose Maria, like Yuji, will learn a lot at Le Mans this year, familiarising himself with the track and the event in general, and this is an important step for the future as well."