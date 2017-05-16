Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), as one of BASF's Global Engineering Partners for Large Capital Projects, provides engineering, procurement and construction management services for BASF sites worldwide. Under this global partnership, Jacobs has now been appointed to execute services at BASF's site in Ludwigshafen, Germany. With an area of approximately ten square kilometers the Ludwigshafen Verbund site is the world's largest integrated chemical complex.

"This assignment strengthens the relationship between BASF and Jacobs and represents recognition for our team's efforts," said Jacobs SVP GM Downstream for Petroleum and Chemicals Mark Bello. "We remain committed to providing a high level of service and value to support BASF with the continuous improvement and safe delivery of high-quality projects."

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs over 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2016, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 Business, 1A Risk Factors, 3 Legal Proceedings, and 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

