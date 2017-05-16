Global Cancer Immunology and Oncolytic Virology Technologies and Markets Report 2017: Market Should Reach $96.5 Billion by 2021 From $73.0 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.7% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cancer Immunology and Oncolytic Virology: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The scope of this report covers current cancer immunotherapy markets for most common cancers. The market segments included in this report are therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (with special focus on checkpoint inhibitors), synthetic interleukins, interferons, and colony-stimulating factors; small kinase inhibitors of cancer-related targets; protective and therapeutic cancer vaccines; and adoptive cell therapies.



This report also covers treatments that are in development for late-stage and early-stage oncolytic viruses. Detailed epidemiological information, discussion of incidence and mortality trends, overview of regulatory landscapes, and analysis of market shares for leading products and companies are also included in this report.

Report Includes



An overview of the global markets for cancer immunotherapies and oncolytic virology.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Analyses of factors influencing market demand, such as clinical guidelines, demographic changes, and market saturation.

Information covering the latest trends, market structure, market size, key drug segments, and trends in technology.

Coverage of colony stimulating factors (CSFs), interferon alfa and gamma products, interleukin products and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, including antibody conjugates, cancer vaccines, and other cancer treatment immunology products.

Technological discussions, including the current state, newly issued patents, and pending applications.

Profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



- Goals and Objectives

- Reasons for Doing This Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope of The Study

- Information Sources for the Technology Assessment

- Forecasting Methodology

- Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview



- Past and Present of Cancer Immunology

- What is Cancer?

- Treating Cancer

- Challenges in Treating Cancer

- Cancer and the Immune System

- Immunotherapy

- Towards Combination Immunotherapy

- Focusing on Cell-mediated Adaptive Immunity

- Fine Tuning Versus Boosting Cancer Immunity

- Early Versus Advanced Stage Cancer Immunotherapy

- Personalized Treatment Paradigm

- Clinically Significant Types of Cancers

- Future of Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, and Oncolytic Virology

4: Overview of Cancer Immunotherapy



- Immune System and Immunotherapy

- Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

- Checkpoint Inhibitors

- Biological Response Modifiers

- Vaccines

- Other

- Expanded Information on Selected Product Candidates and Recent Regulatory Applications

5: Oncolytic Virology

6: Major Markets



- Markets for Immunotherapy Products

- Markets for Oncolytic Virology Products

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fpck42/cancer_immunology

