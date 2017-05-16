

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in March, as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 5.05 billion in March from EUR 4.49 billion in February.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.35 billion.



Exports fell 4.0 percent month-over-month in March and imports plunged by 16.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports grew by 10.0 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively in March from a year ago.



