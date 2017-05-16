BOXBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Lightower Fiber Networks, the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over its own network, announced that the company's Philadelphia colocation facility will provide customers in the region a dedicated connection to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud solutions via AWS Direct Connect.

Through the availability of AWS Direct Connect in Philadelphia, Lightower customers now benefit from increased performance of all transactions, applications, and throughput conducted between business locations in the area to AWS. Lightower, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner, also offers direct fiber connectivity to AWS in New York City, Chicago, and Ashburn, VA.

"Lightower has experienced tremendous demand in the Philadelphia market, and this collaboration with Amazon Web Services further exemplifies our commitment to serving the community and its businesses," commented Phil Olivero, CTO for Lightower Fiber Networks. "Customers are quickly realizing not only the benefits, but the necessity, of accessing and expanding their virtual environments. By leveraging direct connectivity to AWS, organizations can lower networking costs, increase performance and have the peace of mind in knowing their data is secure."

Lightower/AWS customers have access to the entire Lightower Network, including over 33,000 routes miles of fiber delivering service to over 22,000 locations across 17 states. Customers can access AWS from both of Lightower's Philadelphia colocation facilities.

Lightower's complete suite of all-fiber high performance solutions is available to customers in Philadelphia including:

AWS Direct Connect services

Ethernet service from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps

Wavelength service from 1 Gbps to 100 Gbps

Dedicated Internet access to 10 Gbps

Dark fiber

Managed private optical networks

Data center & cloud connectivity

Ultra-low latency solutions

Video transport solutions

Wireless backhaul and small cell solutions





Lightower offers colocation services across eight states including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

About Lightower Fiber Networks

Lightower Fiber Networks is the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over our own network, enabling award-winning customer support and service reliability. Lightower delivers customized solutions to thousands of customers in health care, financial services, media and content, cloud infrastructure, carriers, government, education, and other large enterprises. The Lightower Network extends over 33,000 route miles throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, providing dense connectivity to over 22,000 service locations including 275+ data centers and 7,000+ wireless towers and small cells. For more information, visit www.lightower.com or call 1.888.LT.FIBER.

