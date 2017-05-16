ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 --Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) wholly owned subsidiary, Slide the City®, visits Atlanta, Georgia. On July 15, Centennial Olympic Park Drive will be transformed into the biggest block party of the summer when Slide the City® arrives to install their thousand foot inflatable waterslide. With all new events scheduled across North America for the 2017 tour, thousands of sliders will get to see their hometown in a new way by speeding through three city blocks on inner tubes. Last summer hosted more than 100,000 sliders and event organizers expect 2017 to be bigger and better than ever.

Slide the City® CEO, Richard Surber, commented, "Slide the City® is a truly unique experience for people of all ages. Not only is it a great way to take a break from the heat, but sliders are also treated to our block party that includes food, music, local vendors and street entertainers. We really strive to bring family, friends, and neighbors together to make lasting memories in a thrilling environment."

Sliding starts at 9 a.m. Online registration opened Wednesday, May 10th at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/slide-the-city-atlanta-7152017-tickets-34478856187. Participants can purchase a single, triple, or ultimate slider pass during a selected wave time and are encouraged to sign up soon to take advantage of the opening rate. Pricing starts at $10.

All those over 5 years of age and 46 inches tall are welcome to slide! Visit the Slide the City® Facebook page to see what fans have to say https://www.facebook.com/slidethecity.

Interested in taking part in the Slide the City Block Party? From info booths to family friendly tail-gate games, there are sponsorship and vendor packages to suit every budget.

Witness a 2016 Slide the City® event to see the fun and excitement our thousand foot slide offers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7lQFgEHNNY.

About Slide the City®:

The first event of its kind, Slide the City® has seen massive growth since its beginnings in 2014. The 2017 summer tour stops in many cities around the world. The family-friendly company brings its massive slides to locations from coast-to-coast. With music, local vendors, activities and more, it is the coolest block party of the summer. Slide the City® is part of the Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) family of fun events.

