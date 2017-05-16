SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Mode, the collaborative analytics platform, today announced it has closed a $13 million Series B with plans to focus on further expansion outside of Silicon Valley, bringing world-class analytics to businesses everywhere. With more than 500 customers to date including Lyft, Shopify, Thumbtack, Time, Twitch and Zillow, the growing community of data-driven companies has embraced Mode's focus on analysts' code-first workflow. And with an upcoming suite of powerful, new interactive reporting tools that strengthen its code-free data exploration capabilities, Mode is furthering its ability to empower everyone in an organization to make better decisions.

"Analysts are the focal point of decision-making in their organizations, because they get asked and answer the hardest, most valuable questions at the company," said Derek Steer, CEO and co-founder of Mode. "But they're collaborative -- they help others make decisions. With Mode's upcoming code-free analysis tools, we'll be fostering better, unified decision-making across the company. We're looking forward to making this sort of collaboration a standard, in all verticals, across the country and the globe."

Starting today, Mode customers and prospects can gain early access to increasingly powerful yet simple-to-use tools for data exploration including filters, drag-and-drop charting capabilities and drilldowns. These code-free capabilities, usable by people throughout any organization, perfectly complement Mode's code-first SQL and Python analyst tools.

"The rest of the world looks to Silicon Valley for how it works with data, and Mode has proven its business intelligence leadership, serving many of the best companies in the valley," said Kevin Brown, founder partner of London-based REV Venture Partners, leading the Series B. "We're proud to play a role in fueling Mode's further expansion to even more sectors and geographies outside of tech, as virtually every organization today should be empowered to think about and work with data in the way Mode makes possible."

Mode also announced the appointment of Kevin Brown to its board of directors. Foundation Capital, which led Mode's Series A, also participated, along with Goldcrest.

Mode helps people and companies make better decisions by unlocking the value in data. As the single source of truth for ad hoc analysis, data tools, and dashboards, Mode's collaborative analytics platform makes a profound impact on an entire organization's ability to use its data effectively. Prospective customers can get connected to and start writing queries against Amazon Redshift, BigQuery, Hive/Impala, MySQL, Postgres, and Presto, among other data sources, within minutes of signing up. Mode is headquartered in San Francisco, California.