CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 --AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, companies, and tactical vehicles for military organizations, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter was approximately $1.5 million versus revenue of $3.2 for the comparable quarter. Historically, the first quarter is the weakest revenue quarter but fortunately, the first quarter of 2016 was an exceptional quarter.

Gross profit for the first quarter was approximately $.689 million compared to gross profit of $.2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Net profit for the quarter of $2,329.00 compared to net profit of $1.2 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016. This is due in part to 50 percent less revenue and an increase in expenses associated with the ongoing audit.

Year-to-date, AmeraMex has received $2.8 million in equipment orders and renewal of rental contracts.

This month, the company announced an agreement to represent Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We were pleased to announce our agreement with Oshkosh Defense, LLC, and believe the expanded product line will increase international revenue growth. Progress is being made with our Menzi Muck demonstrations and requests for proposals. We expect the second quarter to show significant sales growth."

An update regarding the completion of the audit for 2016 will be provided within a two-week period.

AmeraMex International, Inc Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 Revenue $ 1,542,618 $ 3,243,081 Cost of Sales 853,295 545,856 -------------- -------------- Gross Profit 689,323 2,697,225 Operating Expenses General & Admin. 423,446 959,458 Selling Expenses 51,570 18,956 -------------- -------------- Total Expenses 475,016 978,414 Net Income from Operations 214,308 1,718,811 Other Income, Expense, Depreciation (211,979) (535,283) Income Tax Provision 2,329 23,120 -------------- -------------- Net Income (Loss) $ 2,329 $ 1,160,408 Total number of shares issued and outstanding: 753.4 million AmeraMex International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2017 Unaudited ASSETS Current Assets: Cash & Equivalent 165,027 Other Assets 112,788 Acct. Receivable 597,498 Inventory 1,850,668 ------------ Total Current Asset 2,725,982 Fixed Asset Net 3,881,611 Other Asset 243,150 Total Asset $6,850,743 ========== LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Current Liability: Acct. Payable 748,708 Accrued Expenses 53,890 Income Taxes Payable 61,867 Line of Credit 462,411 Notes Payable Current 1,192,164 Notes payable-related party 417,065 ------------ Total Current Liabilities 2,936,105 ------------ Notes payable, net of current portion 1,349,072 Total Liability $4,285,176 STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Common Stock 754,016 Paid-In Capital 20,774,825 Treasury Stock (10,438) Retained Earnings(Loss) (18,952,837) Total Stock Equity 2,565,566 TOTAL LIABILITY & STOCKHOLDER EQUITY $6,850,743 ========== Total number of shares issued and outstanding: 753.2 million AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 (UNAUDITED) 2017 ---------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,329 Adjustments to reconcile net income tonet cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 166,491 Stock-based compensation - Loss on settlement of debt for common stock - Change in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (367,148) Inventory 421,437 Other assets (800) Accounts payable (430,419) Accrued expenses 4,385 Income tax payable 28,711 ---------- Net cash provided by operating activities (175,014) ---------- INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payment for furniture and equipment 363,798 ---------- Net cash used in investing activities 363,798 ---------- FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (106,940) Repayment of note payable - Proceeds from note payable - related party 16,500 Net proceeds (borrowing) under line of credit - Purchase of treasury stock ---------- Net cash used in financing activities (90,440) ---------- NET DECREASE IN CASH 98,344 CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE 66,682 ---------- CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 165,026 ========== CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 36,213 ========== Income taxes $ - ========== SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common stock issued for the settlement of accounts payable $ - ========== Common stock issued for the settlement of notes party - related party $ - ==========

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex International's largest product line is specialized container handling equipment that enables stevedoring companies to quickly and efficiently load and offload container and general freight ships dockside. The company recently added an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles targeting African countries. AmeraMex, with customers in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and maintains an inventory of top-of-the-line equipment and parts from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc. and Terex Heavy Equipment. For more information visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio

Managing Member

949.632.1900

Email Contact



