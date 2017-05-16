ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 --XsunX, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX), a leading solar and energy saving technologies provider, announced today that as the Company continues to expand sales with the design and installation of its popular solar car/truck port configurations, interest in the Company's integration of cost cutting smart energy storage solutions continues to gain popularity.

Distinct from solar alone, XsunX integrates energy storage and power management systems to greatly expand the cost efficiency of solar PV. The resulting "Parallel Operation" design facilitates solar, energy storage, and utility provided power to operate simultaneously around the clock. The ability to continuously monitor usage and deliver solar or stored battery energy in real-time to reduce or eliminate the purchase of costly peak utility rates, or incur demand fees, is highly instrumental in its capacity to enable clients to always achieve maximum efficiency and savings.

"In our effort to remain at the forefront of making sure that solar is the best investment our clients can make, what we are now seeing is a notable upsurge in interest, not only in our solar car/truck port configurations, but also in the smart energy storage systems we offer because of their financially advantageous cost saving ability. We anticipate that a sizable portion of our revenue growth will come from the sale of these complementary technologies," stated Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc.

This advanced level of sophistication seems to be evolving as the driving force for XsunX's trajectory. The use of solar canopies that provide clients with the ability to utilize previously underutilized facilities such as parking areas, storage, or loading docks, combined with smart energy storage, further underscores the value of the Company's offerings through the ability to manage how and when solar energy best reduces operating costs.

In most cases, even with the addition of smart energy storage, the break-even time frames remain within the same range as solar alone, and even shorten in some applications, while long term savings can exponentially increase.

About XsunX:

XsunX specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV) systems and energy management technologies to provide our clients long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. Making solar energy a sound investment for our clients is our mission.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xsunx.com, or to learn more about the benefits of solar energy for your business or home schedule a free PV project assessment.

Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein, are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Tom Djokovich

President and CEO

888-797-4527

email: info@xsunx.com



