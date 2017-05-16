MELBOURNE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and Spine care, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Financial and operational highlights for the comparable three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively:

Total revenues increased 7% to a record $7,720,353 from $7,241,753





Record net patient service revenue rose 8% to $7,141,990 from $6,615,141





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA*, totaled $752,401 compared to $963,359 for the same period in 2016 after deducting certain non-cash and one-time cash gains and expenses and net of the impact from sale of Marina Towers property





Workforce increased from 116 to 166 year-over-year as we expanded our operational footprint





Net income attributable to First Choice totaled $202,519, or $0.01 per share, compared to $9,566,941, or $0.42 per share (2016 reflects a gain on the sale of Marina Towers property of $9,188,968)





As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $3,901,489 compared to $4,593,638 at December 31, 2016





"We were very pleased with our operational execution during the quarter as we continue laying the foundation that will drive shareholder value creation going forward. While our financial results during the quarter were impacted on a comparative basis by the sale of property and start-up related expenses, key metrics central to our success, such as Average Patient Value (APV), continue to trend higher," stated Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice. "We continue to build out our service platform aggressively, opening two new physical therapy locations this month with two additional sites coming online later this year. Our recently opened locations are now maturing their patient schedules and quickly booking out, validating the strong customer demand we had anticipated and highlighting the potential of this business model."

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. In this press release, we provide Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: interest, net; provision (benefit) for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and gain on sale of a property and improvements. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use this non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Performance." For additional details relating to First Choice's 1st quarter results, please refer to the Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed yesterday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and found at www.sec.gov.

FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (amounts related to VIE of $908,141 and $708,858) $ 3,901,489 $ 4,593,638 Accounts receivable, net (amounts related to VIE of $6,112,966 and $6,010,961) 10,390,140 9,536,830 Employee loans (amounts related to VIE of $491,550 and $491,850) 953,132 820,341 Prepaid and other current assets (amounts related to VIE of $392,961 and $329,427) 651,770 422,512 -------------- -------------- Total current assets 15,896,531 15,373,321 -------------- -------------- Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,264,271 and $1,165,219 (amounts related to VIE of $678,018 and $693,629) 2,619,493 2,544,816 -------------- -------------- Other assets (amounts related to VIE of $921,470) 4,137,521 4,227,957 -------------- -------------- Total assets $ 22,653,545 $ 22,146,094 -------------- -------------- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (amounts related to VIE of $1,638,148 and $1,366,143) $ 2,437,080 $ 2,083,231 Accounts payable, related party (amount related to VIE of $251,588) 251,588 251,588 AMT tax payable 181,029 181,029 Line of credit, short term (amount related to VIE of $439,524) 1,539,524 1,539,524 Notes payable, current portion 402,372 519,452 Unearned revenue 43,854 26,936 Deferred rent, short term portion (amount related to VIE of $237,923) 237,923 237,923 -------------- -------------- Total current liabilities 5,093,370 4,839,683 -------------- -------------- Long term debt: Deposits held 41,930 41,930 Notes payable, long term portion 23,599 14,531 Deferred rent, long term portion (amount related to VIE of $2,240,552 and $2,214,909) 2,345,465 2,293,594 -------------- -------------- Total long term debt 2,410,994 2,350,055 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities 7,504,364 7,189,738 -------------- -------------- Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, Nil issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 26,803,994 and 24,631,327 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 26,804 24,631 Additional paid in capital 24,081,761 24,020,610 Accumulated deficit (9,898,015) (10,100,534) -------------- -------------- Total stockholders' equity attributable to First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. 14,210,550 13,944,707 Non-controlling interest (note 10) 938,631 1,011,649 -------------- -------------- Total equity 15,149,181 14,956,356 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities and equity $ 22,653,545 $ 22,146,094 -------------- -------------- FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) For the Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- Revenues: Patient service revenue $ 7,406,986 $ 6,877,665 Allowance for bad debts (264,996) (262,524) -------------- -------------- Net patient service revenue less allowance for bad debts 7,141,990 6,615,141 Rental revenue 578,363 626,612 -------------- -------------- Total revenue 7,720,353 7,241,753 -------------- -------------- Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 3,354,376 2,780,569 Other operating expenses 2,529,183 2,045,575 General and administrative 1,535,833 1,547,576 Depreciation and amortization 189,488 298,950 -------------- -------------- Total operating expenses 7,608,880 6,672,670 -------------- -------------- Net income from operations 111,473 569,083 -------------- -------------- Other income (expense): Gain on sale of property and improvements - 9,188,968 Miscellaneous income (expense) 50,102 58,857 Amortization financing costs - (15,325) Interest expense (32,074) (181,135) -------------- -------------- Total other income 18,028 9,051,365 -------------- -------------- Net income before provision for income taxes 129,501 9,620,448 Income taxes (benefit) - - -------------- -------------- Net income 129,501 9,620,448 Non-controlling interest 73,018 (53,507) -------------- -------------- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. $ 202,519 $ 9,566,941 -------------- -------------- Net income per common share, basic $ 0.01 $ 0.42 -------------- -------------- Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.37 -------------- -------------- Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 26,252,505 22,886,307 -------------- -------------- Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 27,052,505 25,552,974 -------------- -------------- FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 129,501 $ 9,620,448 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 189,488 298,950 Amortization of financing costs - 15,325 Bad debt expense 264,996 262,524 Gain on sale of property - (9,188,968) Common stock issued in connection with loan extension - 92,000 Stock based compensation 63,324 81,300 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,118,306) (1,087,059) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (229,258) 91,623 Restricted funds - 359,414 Employee loans (132,791) (245,933) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 353,849 122,628 Settlement payable - (150,000) Deposits - (14,432) Deferred rent 51,871 59,404 Unearned income 16,918 - -------------- -------------- Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (410,408) 317,224 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of property - 15,068,497 Purchase of equipment (173,729) (126,073) -------------- -------------- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (173,729) 14,942,424 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from advances - 90,714 Proceeds from notes payable 22,113 - Proceeds from line of credit - 372,636 Payments on notes payable (130,125) (7,265,997) -------------- -------------- Net cash used in financing activities (108,012) (6,802,647) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (692,149) 8,457,001 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,593,638 1,594,998 -------------- -------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,901,489 $ 10,051,999 -------------- -------------- SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 32,328 $ 181,135 -------------- -------------- Cash paid during the period for taxes $ - $ - -------------- -------------- FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA PERFORMANCE For the Three Months Ended March 31, ------------------------------------ 2017 2016 Difference ----------- ----------- Marina Towers Sale Subtract Net income attributable to First Choice Healthcare Solutions $ 202,519 $ 9,566,941 Amortization . 15,325 (15,325) Bad Debt 264,996 262,524 Depreciation 189,488 298,950 (109,462) Interest 32,074 181,135 (129,061) Taxes - - Stock-based compensation 63,324 81,300 Gain on sale of property and equipment (9,188,968) ----------- ----------------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 752,401 $ 1,217,207 (253,848) $ 963,359 =========== ======================= Net Patient Service Revenue Less 60% non- controlling revenue ($714,255 and 762,785 respectively) $ 6,427,735 $ 5,852,356 =========== =========== Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Patient Service Revenue Less 60% non- controlling revenue) 12% 16%

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

