ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Honolulu, Hawaii will be the host for the 31st International Kinesio Taping Association International Symposium, which provides a great opportunity to learn from a diverse field of experts on how to use Kinesio Taping in your practice and for your patients. Truly a global educational event as lecturers, presenters and attendees gather in Hawaii from 30 different countries.

Be one of the experts meeting in paradise on October 7 th & 8 th to share concepts in pain management. Discover the latest in research techniques and results and compare high level exploration on Kinesio Taping and related subjects.

The inventor of the original Kinesio Tape and President and CEO of Kinesio, Dr. Kenzo Kase, will be one of the featured presenters discussing Innovations in Kinesio Taping. Here's a short list of other health care practitioners and their topics who will also be presenting at the symposium:

Jean-Claude Guimberteau, MD -- 'Of Cells, Fibers and Living Human Beings' Kimiko Kawano, Ph.D -- 'The Brain Activities and Changes in the Autonomic Nervous System Functions with Kinesio Taping' Professor Hans-Michael Klein, MD, PhD -- 'Further Developments in Post-Surgical Kinesio Taping' Deana Mercer, MD -- 'Applications of Kinesio Taping in Hand Surgery' Robert Schenck, MD -- 'Complex Ligament Injuries of the Knee' John Henry Sloan, MD -- 'Integrating Kinesio Taping into a Pain Management Residency Program'

The Kinesio Taping Association International is a global organization of medical professionals dedicated to the treatment of patients and athletes utilizing the Kinesio Taping Method, which was founded by Kenzo Kase, DC. KTAI collaborates with Kinesio University to advance healing through clinical research, high quality education of allied health professionals and hands on practice of Kinesio Taping. It helps to further the assessment and treatment of musculoskeletal, neurological, and Lymphoedema disorders with the incorporation of body conditioning specific to the Kinesio Taping Method.

