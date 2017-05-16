ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions for commercial and residential markets, today announced that Chuck Cargile, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following two investor conferences:

B. Riley & Co.'s 18th Annual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Group Presentation: 4:30 p.m. PT in Palisades Room "C"

Location: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.

Webcast Link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyco18/sunw

Cowen and Company 45 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Panel Presentation: "Exploring Solar Power Trends" 2:45 p.m. ET in Kennedy Room 2

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at both events. For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Hayden IR at sunw@haydenir.com.

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. is a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks fields a diverse, seasoned workforce that includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees, from technicians to executives, uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com.

