

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth improved marginally in the three months ended March, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.1 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, just above the 3.0 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded the same 3.1 percent annually in the March quarter, after a 2.9 percent increase in the December quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP grew at a steady pace pf 0.8 percent in the three-month period to March.



Data also showed that annual employment growth eased to 2.0 percent in the first quarter from 2.4 percent in the preceding quarter.



