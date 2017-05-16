Telia Carrier announced today that it has expanded its presence in Italy with two new PoPs in Milan, providing crucial backbone services for major service, content and cloud providers requiring low latency and high speed connectivity. As a key termination point for traffic coming in from Middle Eastern and North African countries along with Asian traffic landing in nearby Marseille, Italy is becoming a major hub for connectivity in the region. Telia Carrier's support of this important connection point reflects its mission to cater to the local needs of customers in Italy and surrounding countries.

"With sea cables landing in Sicily and Bari, as well as Marseille, Milan is an ideal location for large content and cloud providers to connect to. As Italian service providers look to expand the services they are providing to both residential and business customers, Telia Carrier is in prime position to supply the high capacity backbone services needed to support such expansion," said Davide Binaghi, managing director of Telia Carrier Italy. "Milan provides the perfect connection point for Telia Carrier customers to leverage our entire profile of services to deliver content and other latency sensitive services throughout Europe."

With the build-out into the Data4 and SuperNAP facilities, Telia Carrier can support the ever increasing demands of service providers and their customers in Milan and the surrounding region. In particular, as over-the-top (OTT) providers, mega cloud providers and carriers continue to expand their service offerings in Italy, Telia Carrier's IP backbone will provide a stable platform for mission critical IP service delivery. Additionally, Telia Carrier's presence in Milan gives the global wholesale provider's customers lower latency, high capacity routing options to Northern Italy to Switzerland and Germany as well as southward to nations in North Africa.

"OTT and cloud services are becoming more and more prevalent not only in Milan, but around the world. Service providers are looking for ways to provide low latency and high capacity solutions to meet customer needs," said Jérôme Totel, Vice President Product Development, for Data4. "Telia Carrier gives us the infrastructure, security and reliability we need to supply services to international companies in Milan and address a growing market need both in Italy and abroad. The security and high quality afforded to us by Telia Carrier allows us to further extend our services into new markets to the south, such as North Africa, where we originally could not enter before."

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked top-two. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 220 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 70 PoPs in North America alone.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

