Global Machine Vision Industry Report 2017-2021 With Focus on the Chinese Market - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Machine Vision Industry Report, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Global machine vision market size reported about USD6.8 billion in 2016, up 6.3% from a year ago, and is expected to reach USD7.2 billion in 2017 and exceed USD9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2017-2021

Germany and America are the two largest markets, each holding over 30% shares of the global machine vision market in 2016.

Machine vision industry started in China after 2010 and now develops rapidly. The market was worth RMB2.6 billion (about USD390 million) in 2016, 5.7% of the global market and an 18.2% increase over the previous year. As sectors become more automated and intelligent, the Chinese machine vision market is expected to see an AAGR of 20% or so between 2017 and 2021, higher than the global average.

Major global machine vision vendors include Keyence, Cognex, DALSA, Panasonic, and Omron, holding a combined market share of around 35.0% in 2016. Typical Chinese enterprises are Daheng New Epoch Technology and Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment which are less competitive compared with international well-known players and each made up less than 1.5% in 2016.

Machine vision products are primarily applied to semiconductor & electronic manufacturing and automobile, the two fields that accounted for nearly 60% of total demand for machine vision in 2016. The penetration of machine vision in automobile manufacturing is higher as a whole, usually a dozen sets of machine vision systems for one production line. Machine vision will find a broader range of application, such as object recognition for autonomous vehicle, as the car becomes more intelligent.

With growing applications of machine vision, downstream producers have been active in developing their machine vision business to strengthen industry-chain advantage. For instance, Estun Automation acquired Euclid Labs SRL (a provider of automated production line solutions that masters 3D machine vision technology) in Feb 2016; Ford acquired SAIPS (a provider of image & video algorithm solutions, deep learning, and signal processing & classification technology) in Aug 2016.

