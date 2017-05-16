Shunfeng Upholds Global Free Trade Principle on Suniva's Section 201 Petition

HONG KONG, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd. ("Shunfeng" or the "Company"; stock code: 01165.HK), a leading integrated clean energy solutions provider, today confirms the submission of a letter to US International Trade Commission reaffirming that the Company upholds global free trade principle over the petition filed by the Chief Restructuring Officer of Suniva, Inc. on the date of April 26th, 2017 requesting for global safeguard relief pursuant to Sections 201-202 of the Trade Act of 1974 on non-US made crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules.

As the majority shareholder (63.13%) of Suniva, Inc., Shunfeng believes it is not in the best interests of the global solar industry for the Chief Restructuring Officer of Suniva, Inc. to file the Section 201 petition for global safeguard relief, nor does it represent the correct path to a viable solution for all stakeholders to the earlier petition for relief under Chapter 11. The global trade cooperation is vital to the sound and prosperous growth of the solar energy industry and the US solar market would not thrive if the fundamental principles of free market economy were not abided by.

About SFCE

