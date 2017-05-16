SDL Engages Customers on Product Innovation with SDL Community Ideas Feature

MAIDENHEAD, England and WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Online forum encourages customer ideas for product roadmap

SDL today introduced SDL Ideas, a new feature within the SDL Community for all global customers to suggest and collaborate directly with SDL's product development team on future product ideas. Moderated by SDL product managers and engineers, SDL Ideas enables users to suggest, discuss and even rate the best ideas they would like to see in future product versions - all within a single environment.

Hosted on the SDL Community, which includes more than 12,000 active members, SDL Ideas also allows customers to track the progress of previous suggestions and gain direct feedback from SDL's product development team. Customers can contribute to other members' ideas by providing their input and voting on their favorite suggestions. All discussions and activity is moderated by SDL, offering full transparency across the community and on the progress of suggestions, while maintaining a constant open dialogue between SDL and its customer base.

"Our customers use our technology in many different ways, often to manage complex issues and challenges," said John Dillon, VP, Product Management, SDL. "Any contributions they may have to enrich our products are always welcomed. With SDL Ideas, we are not only involving our customers in the product development process, but are also fostering collaboration among some of the brightest minds in global content and language technology."

Designed for enterprise users of SDL's technology, including translators, project managers, developers and decision makers, the SDL Ideas environment is available to customers from across the company's language and content management portfolio. Users are encouraged to join the SDL Community, where they can access SDL Ideas, along with several other features.

For more information, visit the SDL Community.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

SDL

Denis Davies, PR manager

ddavies@sdl.com



Isabelle Demaude

PHA-Media

+44(0)207-0251-350

SDL@pha-media.com

