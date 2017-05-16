sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro 1Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

For Immediate Release16 May 2017

PhosAgro 1Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 17 May 2017, PhosAgro will release its reviewed interim condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.

Webcast links:

English:
http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1429294&s=1&k=C0047FC41F3DB4A7678F79C493F4D15C

Russian:
http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1429293&s=1&k=0751A1A53807AE7D483D192B909ECA9B

Participant dial-in numbers:

Russian Federation +7 4952216523
Russian Federation 8-10-8002-0414011
United Kingdom +44 2030432440
United Kingdom 08082381774
United States 1 8778874163

Conference ID numbers:

English call: 19443230#
Russian call: 76897078#

For further information please contact:

PJSC PhosAgro
Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187
ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer
Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary
+7 495 232 9689

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134


