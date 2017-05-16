PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro 1Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

|For Immediate Release
|16 May 2017
PhosAgro 1Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date
On 17 May 2017, PhosAgro will release its reviewed interim condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York).
The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.
Webcast links:
English:
http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1429294&s=1&k=C0047FC41F3DB4A7678F79C493F4D15C
Russian:
http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1429293&s=1&k=0751A1A53807AE7D483D192B909ECA9B
Participant dial-in numbers:
Russian Federation +7 4952216523
Russian Federation 8-10-8002-0414011
United Kingdom +44 2030432440
United Kingdom 08082381774
United States 1 8778874163
Conference ID numbers:
English call: 19443230#
Russian call: 76897078#
