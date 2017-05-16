High Performance, Scalability and Reliability of RozoFS Meet the Strict Requirements of Genomic Research

Rozo Systems, a leading provider of software-defined scale-out NAS storage solutions, announced today that the IRCCS Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri based in Milan, Italy, is using RozoFS® for storage and analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. NGS data requires high-performance storage, resilient to hardware failure and directly connected to the computing infrastructure. The Istituto Mario Negri validated that RozoFS, a software-defined scale-out file system, delivers the performance, data integrity and scalability required by the heavy workloads of modern sequencers.

"Our benchmarks of RozoFS showed great performance, eliminating the severe performance loss suffered by traditional file systems in key applications," said Luca Beltrame, senior scientist at the Istituto Mario Negri. "Running traditional NFS file systems on a high-performance cluster spanning 20 nodes under high I/O load produced repeated timeouts and stale file handles that prevented the analysis from completing. RozoFS does not suffer from this problem, making it a great fit for next-generation sequencing workloads."

RozoFS is a file system for distributed storage, offering both high performance and high availability of the data. A patented erasure coding technology, the Mojette Transform, works fast and efficiently on small files and on sequential workloads. The erasure-coded data is protected against the failure of a storage node and the failure of multiple disks on the same node. This technology is used to divide data into chunks and distribute them to the storage devices that are part of the storage pool. This guarantees data integrity and accessibility even when some servers or storage devices are unavailable.

"The results obtained by the Institute Mario Negri are a great testimonial that RozoFS meets the requirements of NGS data analysis workloads," said Pierre Evenou, CEO of Rozo Systems. "Next-generation sequencing data storage requires high performance, reliability and scalability within strict budget limits; we deliver this combination."

About Rozo Systems

Rozo Systems is a provider of software-defined scale-out NAS storage solutions. RozoFS delivers real-time performance, high resiliency and low cost for petabytes of multi-user storage systems. The core of its patented technology is a unique erasure coding algorithm with unmatched performance. It runs on any standard x86 servers powered by Linux. With headquarters in Nantes, France and the U.S. office in San Mateo, California, Rozo Systems benefits from an experienced team that combines talents from the high-tech industry and research labs, and from the support of its investment partners Nestadio Capital and Ouest Angels Capital. For more information, visit www.rozosystems.com or email info@rozosystems.com.

About IRCCS Istituto di Recerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri

The Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research was the first private Italian foundation dedicated entirely to biomedical research. The Institute was established more than 50 years ago when philanthropist Mario Negri met Silvio Garattini, a professor at the Milan University of Pharmacology. The Institute's main aim is to help defend human health and life. It has adhered to a policy not to patent its discoveries, preferring to make them freely available to scientists and patients. Today, the Institute employs about 700 people that have produced over 14,000 scientific publications. It has three headquarters in Milan, Bergamo and Ranica (BG). Visit the Institute's website at www.marionegri.it.

