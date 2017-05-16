VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SKP) ("StrikePoint" or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Fleming to the Company's board of directors.

Adrian Fleming is a professional geologist with over 40 years of technical and executive experience with exploration and development stage mining companies. He was the co-founder and president of Underworld Resources from 2006-2010. In 2007, Mr. Fleming, together with colleague Rob McLeod, acquired a Shawn Ryan project with interesting soil geochemistry results. Mr Fleming led the team which made the discovery and defined the maiden resource of the million-ounce White Gold deposit, located in the White Gold district, Yukon. The project was subsequently acquired by Kinross in 2010 for $138M.

Mr. Fleming was also involved with gold discoveries and/or developments at Porgera in PNG, Big Bell in Western Australia, Gross Rosebel in Suriname and Hope Bay in Nunavut.

Shawn Khunkhun, Chief Executive Officer, states: "Adrian's vast experience in identifying and prioritizing drill targets has directly led to major gold discoveries throughout the world, including the Yukon. This skill set along with Mr. Fleming's passion and mentoring of the next generation of economic geologists make him a corner stone component of our strengthening team."

The board of directors would also like to thank Rowland Perkins for his service and role with StrikePoint as a director and wish him success in future endeavors as he will be stepping down from the board.

Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director

