TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART), is pleased to announce that it has successfully held the world's first holographic press conference in Munich, Germany as it prepares for the 2017 Audi Cup taking place this summer.

AHRT, a Canadian listed company with offices in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, London and China, are the creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™. Through its patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence platform, ARHT is eliminating barriers of time and geography making it possible to transport key figures and deliver them to a global audience in three-dimensional views and in real time.

The press conference was a strategic partnership with Audi, AHRT Media and Brands and Emotions. Together, they executed a seamless event impressing thousands as they beamed in the head coaches of the participating teams for the 2017 Audi Cup. Among them, Ju"rgen Klopp, manager for Liverpool FC based in the UK, and Diego Simeone, manager for Atletico Madrid based in Spain appeared as HumaGrams. They joined Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Bayern Munich who appeared in person. The final team to join the Audi Cup is yet to be announced.

"On May 12th, 2017, ARHT reached a significant milestone and successfully executed the first holographic press conference in the world," said Rene Bharti, Founder and Chairman of ARHT Media. "We are setting the stage for how people everywhere engage and interact with key influencers in nearly every sector including sport, healthcare, technology, hospitality, transportation, education and retail."

The 2017 Audi Cup is a biennial two-day pre-season football tournament that features four teams, and is staged at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Attendance is set to exceed 100,000 on opening day.

"We're pleased to have worked with the team at ARHT Media, and use their holographic telepresence technology during our press conference announcing the Audi Cup", said Thomas Glas, Head of Sports Marketing for AUDI AG. "The realistic nature of the holograms was amazing. It was as though Ju"rgen Klopp and Diego Simeone were actually there in person and journalists had no problem interacting with the holograms. This technology is truly unique and helped save a great deal of travel time and schedule coordination for our speakers."

Collectively, Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone were able to save a total of 5,300 kilometers of air travel and some 15 hours of travel time.

"By using ARHT's holograms it enabled us to ensure the trainers were on board. During the planning stage for this press conference, we immersed ourselves deeply in the hologram technology and we can envision many more future implementations for other interested brands" said Ruediger Ohl, Managing Partner of Brands and Emotions.

"ARHT Media is very proud of the holographic show that we executed for the 2017 Audi Cup. It was an incredible opportunity to showcase our technology on a global stage. With this technology and its endless applications, it is truly remarkable what we can achieve, and this is only the beginning" said Bharti.

To view video of the Audi Cup Holographic Press Conference visit: http://www.arhtmedia.com/audicup

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. ARHT's HumaGram™ technology can be transmitted live in one, or multiple locations, as well as pre-recorded for use over time. The content can also be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices. ARHT's patented technology provides latency up to four times lower than the industry standard satellite transmission, which is essential to providing an audience with a realistic, live, holographic experience.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary. The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

http://www.arhtmedia.com/

About The Audi Cup

Since 2009 top teams meet in Munich for the biennial Audi Cup in Munich's Allianz Arena during the summer break in football. Since then the tournament has always been one of the most important and most prestigious competitions in pre-season football. The Audi Cup has always provided high-class performance not only in sport but also in the development of technological innovations.

Connect with ARHT on Social Media:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit http://www.arhtmedia.com/ or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the HumaGram™ technology; the development of the Company's technology; and how the Company's technology will impact the speaking marketplace. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

ARHT Media Public Relations

Kam Gill

+1 416 861 5875

kam@arhtmedia.com



ARHT Media Press Contact

Salman Amin

samin@arhtmedia.com

www.ARHTmedia.com



