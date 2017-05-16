CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- With spring here and warmer weather settling in, Krystal Walter, expert matchmaker and owner of Krystal Walter Matchmaking, knows that many people begin their annual spring cleaning ritual; clearing out tucked away spaces, and getting rid of unused or old items from their homes. What's often not considered is cleaning and clearing away past relationships - material items from past partners including gifts, mementos and photos.

"With a new season comes the opportunity to clean out our emotional closet as much as our physical closet," says Walter. "We seldom remember that material items from previous relationships are reminders of the past that can hold us back from pursing new opportunities."

Krystal Walter offers the following tips and suggestions on how to refresh and rejuvenate your heart, head and home this season:

-- Remove and replace items from your home that have become negative emotional triggers. Perhaps a small memento or some photos tucked away - these items need to be cleaned out, so there's room for new memories and a fresh perspective. -- Purge in moderation. So you may want to start fresh, but you aren't able to clear everything out at once. Remove items in phases and start with those that have the strongest negative emotional triggers. Once you begin, you'll be more motivated to continue. -- Start that home project now. Make a change in your home by starting that renovation project you've been putting off, or freshen up a space that you've been wanting to give a new look. With a fresh space, you'll have a fresh perspective and be open to new possibilities.

Walter's matchmaking service cuts out the algorithms and lengthy questionnaires, taking clients back to the personalized service that can only be provided by a real person. Visit www.krystalwaltermatchmaking.com to learn more about setting up a personalized consultation with Krystal and her team.

About Krystal Walter Matchmaking:

Based in Alberta, Krystal Walter Matchmaking offers an exclusive and boutique approach to dating through personalized consultations and premium memberships. Krystal and her team have a natural aptitude for finding couples the perfect match without the use of complicated algorithms and time consuming questionnaires. Individual matches are identified based on lifestyle, values, goals, personality and physical preferences. Clients are then given control over their matches through a pre-approval process. For more information, please visit www.krystalwaltermatchmaking.com.

