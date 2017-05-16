sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

110,30 Euro		+0,35
+0,32 %
WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,68
110,59
14:11
110,06
110,20
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR110,30+0,32 %