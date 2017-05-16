SpiderCloud Wireless, a leading provider of scalable small cell systems, announced today the commercial availability of its Frequency Agile small cell, the SCRN-220, for its Enterprise RAN (E-RAN) platform. The SCRN-220 is an enterprise-grade LTE small cell that can be software configured for any of the major USA bands. LTE Bands supported are 2(1900), 25(1900), 4(1700), 66(2100), 12(700) 13(700) with channel widths of 5, 10, 15 and 20 Mhz.

The SCRN-220 was developed to meet the market demands of operators, enterprises, and third party providers for a frequency agile LTE small cell. It is based on SpiderCloud's E-RAN architecture that includes a Services Node controlling up to 100 self-organizing LTE small cells, capable of delivering coverage and capacity in indoor locations as large as 1.5 million square feet.

For mobile operators and their systems integration partners, the SCRN-220 simplifies national engineering, deployment, and break-fix maintenance. One single radio type works anywhere in the USA. It makes it easier to manage both inventory and projects. The frequency agility of SCRN-220 provides investment protection to mobile operators if they ever need to change the spectrum being used for enterprise LTE small cell networks.

For enterprises that are purchasing small cells, SCRN-220 offers unprecedented flexibility and investment protection. An enterprise that purchases SCRN-220 for use with one mobile operator can easily re-configure it to use with another mobile operator if it changes its preferred provider. Medium-large enterprises in the USA manage operator costs via contractual relationships and the ability of the SCRN-220 to be software re-configured for a different mobile operator satisfies their investment protection needs.

SCRN-220 operates at four times the power of typical DAS radio heads and covers twice the area, enabling mobile operators and enterprises to cover more space with fewer radios. This enables MORE LTE in more places and delivery of higher performance service to demanding subscribers.

The SCRN-220 features:

Configurability for LTE Bands 2, 25, 4, 66, 12, or 13 licensed radio

Industry leading Qualcomm FSM SoC

64 active LTE users

150 Mbps peak downlink rate

Power over Ethernet (PoE+) attachment to Ethernet fronthaul network

Software upgradable to Cat-M1 and NB-IOT

"SCRN-220 will be commercially available in the third quarter of 2017. Several Tier-1 operators in the United States are evaluating inclusion of SCRN-220 into their Enterprise RAN strategies," said Mike Casey, Senior Vice-President Global Sales, SpiderCloud.

