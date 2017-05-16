EastGate Biotech Corp.: Eastgate Biotech Corp. Engages a New Independent Auditor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / EastGate Biotech Corp. (OTC PINK: ETBI), an emerging pharmaceutical and biotech research company that develops, produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical developments has announced today that it had selected Anton & Chia LLP as its new independent auditing firm.

About EastGate Biotech

EastGate Biotech produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies and absorbed naturally by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies to deliver healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain healthy lives.

Our research and development team are dedicated to providing the best nutraceutical products for your natural comfort, health, and well-being and developing innovative pharmaceutical products. We invite you to explore the naturally healthy benefits of EastGate Biotech.

About Anton & Chia, LLP

Anton & Chia, LLP is a full-service accounting, tax and advisory firm in the United States of America and Canada (Anton, Bryson & Schindler CPAs, LLP). They have an extensive international network through their joint ventures with Zhonghui Anton (http://www.zhcpa.com/english.html) and Consultoria Aguero Ruiz y Asociados sc (http://www.tacc.com.mx) in Mexico City.

Anton & Chia, LLP services over 2,400 clients in the small to middle market throughout Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong, Mexico, South America, South East Asia and the United States of America.

Their office network is located with their fully owned offices in Newport Beach, San Diego, and Westlake Village and their affiliate offices with: Anton, Bryson & Schindler, CPAs LLP, our joint venture relationship with Zhonghui, Zhonghui Anton, Consultoria Aguero Ruiz y Asociados sc in Mexico.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions for "safe harbour" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

The words "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "indicate", "intend", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "focus", "guidance", "initiative", "model", "methodology", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "pursue", "strategy", "study", "targets", or "believes", or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "should", "might", or "way forward", "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The risks, estimates, models and assumptions contained or incorporated by reference in this release, include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by EastGate with the SEC, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. EastGate undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Rose Perri

1-647-692-0652

or

Carmella Angus

647-220-4453

carmella.angus@sympatico.ca

Email: information@eastgatepharmaceuticals.com

Website: www.EastGateBiotech.com

SOURCE: EastGate Biotech Corp.