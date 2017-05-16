SpiderCloud Wireless, a leading provider of scalable LTE small cell systems, announced today the commercial availability of SpiderCloud's Enterprise RAN (E-RAN) system supporting LTE-U for enterprises and public venues. The system combines the Qualcomm® FSM™ small cell platform with SpiderCloud's market-proven scalable small cell systems.

This SpiderCloud system is among the first enterprise scale small cell system to receive FCC authorization to deliver LTE-U capacity in unlicensed spectrum, while also supporting software upgradability to LTE-LAA. The system is optimized for large, densely populated indoor environments such as offices, university campuses, hospitals, hotels, shopping centers and sport venues. Based on SpiderCloud's E-RAN architecture, it includes a Services Node controlling up to 100 self-organizing LTE small cells, capable of delivering coverage and capacity in indoor locations as large as 1.5 million square feet.

The Enterprise RAN with LTE-U introduces a new Radio Node, the SCRN-320, and operating system enhancements to the Services Node. As part of commercialization, the SCRN-320 successfully passed the testing regime defined by Wi-Fi Alliance in the LTE-U Coexistence Test Plan. This testing, in addition to FCC approval, assures enterprise and venue owners that LTE-U and Wi-Fi co-existence has been independently verified.

The SCRN-320 features:

LTE Band 2 (PCS) or Band 4 (AWS) licensed radio

UNII-1 and 3 Bands unlicensed radio for LTE-U Supplemental Downlink

Onboard Wi-Fi baseband chipset to maximize SON benefits and co-existence with other Wi-Fi or LTE-U/LAA devices

64 active LTE users

Power over Ethernet (PoE+) attachment to Ethernet fronthaul network

Software upgradable to LTE-LAA

The Wi-Fi baseband chipset integrated in SCRN-320 enables it to not only sense energy in the 5 GHz (called "energy detection") band but also to detect Wi-Fi preamble messages (called "preamble detection"), and to inform Wi-Fi access points about SCRN-320's intent to use the channel. This technique offers superior co-existence with Wi-Fi system than alternatives.

The SpiderCloud Services Node assigns unlicensed channels to SCRN-320 using proprietary SON algorithms that minimize interference between LTE small cells and Wi-Fi access points. The Services Node uses SCRN-320 radio nodes to dynamically sense the Wi-Fi environment throughout the building, and uses this information to centrally assign unlicensed channels to LTE small cells. Centralized channel assignment is estimated to boost total system capacity by 20% compared to autonomous small cells making local decisions.

SpiderCloud plans to introduce versions of the SCRN-320 that support licensed bands for European and Asian markets in the second half of 2017 along with LTE-LAA support.

The SpiderCloud SCRN-320 system utilizes the Qualcomm Technologies FSM99xx chipset, enabling support for LTE in unlicensed spectrum as well as best-in-class power consumption and integration for enterprise-grade small cells. FSM also exceeds 3GPP Release 13 requirements for coexistence with Wi-Fi, featuring energy and preamble detection, in addition to Listen Before Talk (LBT).

"SpiderCloud was able to successfully deliver a scalable LTE-U small cell solution that is LTE-LAA ready due to ease of implementation of the FSM SoC and the maturity of our E-RAN LTE platform," said Amit Jain, VP of Product Management and Marketing, SpiderCloud. "Our Tier-1 operators are planning for LTE over Unlicensed in both enterprises and venues as a key tool to help service the demands of their subscribers."

"The evolution and deployment of systems enabling unlicensed and shared spectrum will be a critical building block for the 5G networks of tomorrow," said Nick Karter, VP of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies is happy to be engaged with SpiderCloud Wireless towards small cell innovation, helping to enable emerging technologies such as LTE-U/LAA and 3.5 GHz CBRS to provide a much improved connectivity experience for users indoors."

Meet SpiderCloud at Small Cell World Summit in London on May 22-24, 2017.

About SpiderCloud Wireless

SpiderCloud Wireless develops breakthrough, small cell network platforms that allow mobile operators to deliver unprecedented cellular coverage, capacity and smart applications to enterprises. Customers include América Móvil (Telcel), Verizon, Vodafone UK, Vodafone Netherlands, and Avea, among others. SpiderCloud Wireless is backed by investors Charles River Ventures, Matrix Partners, Opus Capital and Shasta Ventures. SpiderCloud Wireless is a registered trademark and SmartCloud a trademark of SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. 2017 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. For more information visit www.spidercloud.com and follow SpiderCloud on Twitter http://twitter.com/spidercloud_inc.

Qualcomm and FSM are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm FSM is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005310/en/

Contacts:

SpiderCloud Wireless

Art King

Director of Enterprise Services & Technologies

art.king@spidercloud.com