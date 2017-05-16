Lavalier Personal Jewelry Insurance Announces Affinity Partnership With Gemological Science International

NEW YORK, MUMBAI and LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lavalier Personal Jewelry Insurance and Gemological Science International (GSI) announced an affinity partnership today. The Lavalier is now offering a 10% premium discount when consumers submit a grading report from GSI for jewelry they ensure at

Lavalier.com. Berkley Asset Protection has an A.M. Best rating of A+ and a Financial Size XV which reflects a strong foundation. GSI and Berkley were both formed in the 21st century and are both customer-centric organizations.

"This is great news for our customers," said Debbie Azar, GSI's Co-Founder. "We are extremely pleased to be able to offer this added value to our customers and to be associated with a premier insurance company like Lavalier/Berkley." Consumers can obtain instant, online insurance quotes at Lavalier.com by entering just their ZIP code, the value of the item to be insured and their choice of deductible. The GSI discount is applied when they upload the grading report.

"Reliable, accurate jewelry descriptions and values, such as those from GSI, are indispensable for consumers to obtain appropriate insurance for their treasured jewelry pieces," explained Joseph Dowd, President of Berkley Asset Protection. "Too often, consumers receive documents with inflated values or vague descriptions that make it difficult to replace or repair with like kind and quality in a claim situation. GSI provides independent, third-party documentation that consumers can rely on."

The Lavalier policy is 'all risk,' covering everything unless expressly excluded. The worldwide coverage includes loss, damage, theft and mysterious disappearance/unexplained loss, newly purchased jewelry and jewelry in transit for inspection, repair or sale.

Berkley Asset Protection is the fastest-growing insurer of jewelers block and fine arts insurance, serving clients in the United States and internationally.

Berkley Asset Protection, headquartered in New York City, is an operating unit of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the nation's premier commercial lines property casualty insurance providers in the United States and worldwide. Berkley National Insurance Company, which underwrites the Lavalier policy, is a unit of W. R. Berkley Corporate and headquartered in Naperville, IL.

About GSI

GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world. Its clients are large manufacturers, major jewelry chains, department stores, and online jewelers. It is headquartered in New York City's Diamond District at 581, Fifth Avenue and has offices in USA, India, Israel, Belgium, Botswana, China and Dubai.

