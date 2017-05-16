

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economic growth held steady in the three months ended March, in line with expectations, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the same rate of increase as in the fourth quarter.



In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.3 percent. The economy has been growing since the first quarter of 2015.



On an annual basis, the economic growth eased to 0.8 percent in the March quarter from 1.0 percent in the December quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX