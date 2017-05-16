NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- 1E, which provides the only software lifecycle automation solutions that can handle both routine IT tasks and emergency actions in real time, announced today that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the sold-out 2017 Midwest Management Summit (MMS), taking place May 15-18 at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minn. MMS is completely focused on Microsoft systems management technologies.

At the event, 1E will:

Offer advice and solutions for enterprises concerned about WannaCry and other ransomware and cyber attacks

Publicly demonstrate its newest solution Tachyon, the fastest solution to query and control all endpoints, for the first time.

Debut its Microsoft Servicing Suite, for accelerating Win 10 migrations.

Demonstrate Nomad, the smartest way to distribute Windows 10, applications and updates across the enterprise.

Present in three conference sessions: "Windows Insider for Business: Can it really help me get ahead of the curve?" on May 15; "Secure Your Workstation" on May 16; and "Fast Relief from All Your IT Headaches" on May 17.

Host a party for attendees on May 17 at 7pm local time at VR arcade SMAAASH at the Mall of America - attendees should visit the 1E booth (#1) to get a wristband.

A recent 1E survey of 1000+ U.S. IT pros ("State of the Migration: Enterprise Windows 10 in 2017") found that only 9 percent of enterprises have completed their Win 10 migrations, though a further 38 percent of respondents said their migrations were underway. 64 percent of respondents expected migration to take in excess of one year. 1E's solutions can help.

To learn more about the Midwest Management Summit, visit https://mmsmoa.com/. To learn more about 1E, visit www.1E.com.

About 1E

In an age where every business depends on software for its daily operations, only 1E's Software Lifecycle Automation solutions allow companies to fully automate routine IT tasks and respond to infrastructure emergencies in real time. 1E's solutions enhance Microsoft's SCCM and complement other device management platforms to manage the entire software lifecycle -- request, acquire, deploy, secure, retire -- and allow IT teams to work faster and stay focused on business-critical innovation. 1,700+ customers around the world, including Verizon Wireless, Dell, ING, Nestlé, BNP Paribas and Ford Motor Company, rely on 1E to gain unprecedented insight and control over their IT estates. Learn more at www.1E.com or follow @1E_Global.

